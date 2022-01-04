Bank of Baroda ropes in cricketer Shafali Verma as brand endorser

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) With her outstanding performance in the women's cricket for India, the state-owned Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it has signed cricketer Shafali Verma as its brand endorser.

The youngest-ever to play T20I cricket for India said, "I am humbled and proud of being associated with an institution whose legacy is more than a century old. I am extremely grateful to the Bank of Baroda for this association and for believing in my potential. I personally connect with the Bank's forward-looking vision and its futuristic approach in all spheres of banking and technology."