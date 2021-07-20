Barbora on the cusp of entering top-10 in WTA rankings

Continuing her best season, the 25-year-old Barbora clinched her third singles title, winning the Prague Cup last weekend without dropping a set. She is now on 4113 points, only two points adrift of Romania's No. 10 Simona Halep (4115), who has seen her ranking slip due to a calf injury which forced her to miss the French Open and Wimbledon.

London, July 20 (IANS) Following her recent success, French Open champion, Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, has moved up two spots -- from No.13 to No.11 - and is only two points away from entering the top-10 in singles tennis.

Australia's Olympic gold medal hope, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, has consolidated her position at the top of the latest WTA rankings with 9635 points, followed by Japan's Naomi Osakaon 7336 points.

Clara Burel of France is the biggest mover on the WTA charts as she has gained 27 spots - from No.125 to 98 - as per the current ranking.

The 20-year-old made her top-100 debut this week, checking in at a career-high of No.98. The former junior world No.1 is the sixth player to crack the top-100 in 2021, following Clara Tauson, Tereza Martincova, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Liudmila Samsonova and Anhelina Kalinina.

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek has moved up 13 spots -- from No.50 to 37 - after becoming the 12th first-time title winner of 2021 with her victory at Lausanne, a WTA 250 clay-court tournament. The 23-year-old Slovenian has improved her ranking 50 spots since starting the year at No.87, having also reached the Bogota final and French Open semifinals.

--IANS

akm/