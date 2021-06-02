Barca make Emerson Royal third summer signing

Barcelona have paid Betis a reported nine million euros for the full rights to the defender, who had spent the past two seasons on loan at the Seville-based club, reports Xinhua.

Madrid, June 2 (IANS) FC Barcelona have announced their third signing in three days of Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal from Betis on Wednesday.

"FC Barcelona have informed Real Betis Balompie that they are exercising their right to bring back Emerson Royal from 1 July after two seasons on loan at the Andalusian club," said the Barca website on Wednesday, adding that Emerson has agreed to a contract until the end of June 2024.

Emerson, who is currently on international duty, has made 79 appearances in his two seasons on loan with Betis and last season saw him play 3,186 minutes competitive football -- more than any other player at the club, as Betis finished sixth in La Liga to qualify for the Europa League.

His arrival means Barca now have three right-backs on their books with Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto. The club will have to decide whether to put faith in 20-year-old Dest who has attracted interest from Arsenal, or whether to maintain Roberto who struggled with injury last season and being a high earner.

Monday saw Barcelona confirm the arrival of striker Kun Aguero on a two-year contract, while central defender Eric Garcia was presented on Tuesday, with both arriving on free transfers after the expiry of their respective deals with Manchester City.

