Barca's Frenkie de Jong suffers hamstring strain

Barcelona [Spain], October 25 (ANI): FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has a hamstring strain in his right thigh, the club announced on Monday.



The midfielder will be unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return. The Dutch international started the 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid on Sunday before being replaced on 77 minutes by Sergi Roberto. The Barca number 21 has made 11 appearances this season for the Blaugranes, all of them in the starting XI.

Real Madrid defeated FC Barcelona in the El Clasico at Camp Nou, off the back of a 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. A first Real Madrid goal for David Alaba and a stoppage-time strike from Lucas Vazquez sealed three important points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Sergio Aguero reduced the deficit deep into added time for Barca but it wasn't just enough as Real moved five points ahead of the Catalan side in LaLiga. This was also Madrid's fourth consecutive win in El Clasico. (ANI)

