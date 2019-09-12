  1. Sify.com
  4. Barcelona could have done more to bring Neymar back: Messi

Last Updated: Thu, Sep 12, 2019 16:36 hrs

"I would have loved Neymar to have rejoined the club," Messi was quoted by Marca as telling to Sport.

"Honestly, I don't know if Barcelona did everything possible to ensure his return. However, it is certainly true that negotiating with PSG isn't easy.

"On a sporting level, Neymar is one of the best in the world. The club would also have taken a leap in terms of the level of image rights and sponsors," the Argentine said.

Neymar cost PSG a world record 222 million euro in August 2018 when he joined the French club from Barcelona.

Asked if he had a say in Barcelona thinking to bring Neymar back, Messi said: "I never asked for the signing of Neymar. All I did was give my opinion.

"I'm not disappointed (that he didn't sign). We have a have a spectacular squad, which can compete for everything, even without Neymar."

There was a lot of talk over Neymar -- who hasn't had the greatest of time at PSG -- returning to Barcelona where he enjoyed a great partnership with Messi and Luis Suarez.

Messi was also asked about his future at the Spanish club, to which he trashed recent revelations over a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

"This is my home and I don't want to leave. But I want to win," Messi said.




