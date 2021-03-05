Barcelona defender Pique out with right knee injury, likely to miss PSG clash

World Cup winner suffered the blow in the team's 3-0 win over Sevilla in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Barcelona: Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will spend another stint on the sidelines as he sustained "a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee".

Pique scored a goal in the second-half stoppage time before Martin Braithwaite netted the final goal of the match to hand comprehensive victory.Barca said in a statement on their official website: "The medical assessment and tests performed this morning have shown that first-team player Gerard Pique has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee. He is therefore unavailable and the evolution of the injury will determine when he returns."

"The Barca centre-back was a starter and played the 120 minutes in the superb win against Sevilla, as well as being one of the great protagonists of the night, leading the heroic comeback with a goal in added time that allowed Barca to force extra-time. As for this season, Pique has played a total of 15 games in which he has scored two goals," it added.

Injury struggles have become familiar for the 34-year-old this season, with knee complaints plaguing his 2020-21 campaign.

Pique was forced onto the sidelines in November 2020 with a knee problem and missed the best part of three months. He sat out 24 games as Ronald Koeman's side struggled to find the consistency required to compete for major honours.

Barcelona will next take on Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the Champions League on March 11.