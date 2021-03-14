Barcelona has new president, excitement is growing: Simeone

Madrid [Spain], March 14 (ANI): Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said he cannot take the La Liga title race lightly and he also admitted that there is excitement around as Barcelona has found a new president.



Earlier this week, Joan Laporta was elected as the new president of Barcelona after he attained a maximum number of votes.

"I leave here knowing the team is playing well. We have to be calmer. We know that Real Madrid and Barcelona aren't going to lose until the end of the season. The nerves aren't going away and we just have to get on with it," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"It's normal. We've been top for almost the whole season. There are still 11 games left to go. People were saying Barcelona were bad and look what they did in Paris. They have a new president and excitement is growing. Real Madrid always take points from their games. We have our job at hand as we continue down our path. We have two monsters below us that want to be where we are," he added.

Atletico Madrid is currently at the top of La Liga standings with 63 points from 27 matches. Real Madrid and Barcelona are at the second and third spots with 57 and 56 points respectively.

Atletico Madrid will next take on Chelsea in the second leg of its round-of-16 clash against Chelsea in the Champions League. After that fixture, the side will return to La Liga with the clash against Alaves on March 21. (ANI)

