Barcelona keen on roping in women's football star Rapinoe

According to an ESPNFC report, Barcelona -- who have invested a lot in their women's team since turning professional in 2015 -- are in a position to sign Rapinoe, who on Monday night took home the women's award at the Best FIFA Football Awards at a glittering ceremony at Teatro alla Scala, Milan.

"I think we're in a position to be able to sign that level of player," director Maria Teixidor was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

Seattle Reign FC winger Rapinoe spent the 2013-14 season with French side Lyon.