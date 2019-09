According to a BBC report, the 16-year-old is also eligible to turn out for Guinea-Bissau, where he was born and reportedly for Portugal through his grandparents.

Fati had applied for Spanish citizenship and it was processed by the country's Interior Ministry after he completed the required 10 years of residency, the BBC report said.

Fati became the club's youngest-ever Champions League debutant after he started in Barcelona's 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund.