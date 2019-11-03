Barcelona slip to shock 3-1 defeat at Levante

Valencia (Spain), Nov 3 (IANS) Levante has scored three second-half goals in rapid succession to secure a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over defending champion FC Barcelona in LaLiga action.

The Valencia-based team fell behind on a penalty conversion by Lionel Messi, who scored from the spot in the 38th minute after Nelson Semedo had been brought down by a clumsy Jorge Miramon challenge on Saturday.

The Blaugrana had been rather lackluster to that point and could consider themselves fortunate to go into the break with the lead at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium, reports Efe news.

But the Catalans saw that advantage evaporate early in the second period, with Levante leveling the score when Jose Campana fired in following Gerard Pique's poor clearance in the 61st minute. The home team then scored two-muntes later through Borja Mayoral's shot from the edge of the box that found the net. Levante added a third goal in the 68th minute when Nemanja Radoja's volley was inadvertently deflected past Ter Stegen by defensive midfielder Sergi Busquets. The Catalans continued to press and could have gotten back into the game, but wayward finishing caused Barcelona to slip to their third defeat through 11 matches of the LaLiga season. kk/ksk/