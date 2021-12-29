Barcelona suffer COVID-19 outbreak; Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi test positive

The Spanish club have already been struggling with the cases in their camp as Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde had also contracted virus earlier this week.

Barcelona, Dec 29 (IANS) Barcelona have suffered COVID-19 outbreak in the camp, as at least three players including Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi tested positive, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday.

Barca have said all seven players feel fine and are quarantining at home in line with the league's protocol.

"The footballers Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi have tested positive for COVID-19. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," FC Barcelona said in a statement.

The outbreak leaves Xavi's team in a difficult situation as they are struggling to field players in the match against Real Mallorca on January 2, 2022.

