Barcelona to host Real Madrid in first El Clasico of the season on Dec 18

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other at Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the 2019-20 season on December 18, La Liga confirmed on Wednesday.

The two sides were originally scheduled to face off on October 26, but the La Liga showdown was postponed by the Spanish football federation due to security concerns, Goal.com reported.



This will be Barca's penultimate game of 2019 and the team will be looking to continue their run of great results against their biggest rivals, including a 5-1 win at Camp Nou and 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, as well as knocking the all-whites out of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are levelled on 25 points at the top of La Liga after 12 matches this season, with the former leading on goal difference. (ANI)