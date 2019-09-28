Barcelona trounce Getafe CF by 2-0

Getafe [Spain], Sept 28 (ANI): Barcelona secured a 2-0 win over Getafe CF during their La Liga clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium here on Saturday.

Despite Lionel Messi's absence, Barcelona managed to clinch a victory as Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo scored one goal each in the match to overpower Getafe CF.

Before taking a 1-0 lead, Barcelona missed quite a few chances to score a goal in the initial stages of the match. However, in the 41st minute of the game, Suarez managed to hand Barcelona a one-goal lead.



Firpo did not take much time to consolidate Barcelona's position in the match as he scored a stunning goal in the 49th minute. Getafe CF failed to open their account and faced a 2-0 defeat.

With four victories from seven matches in La Liga, Barcelona sit on the third position on the points table with 13 points. (ANI)

