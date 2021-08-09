Barcelona without Messi beat Juventus in friendly

Memphis Depay scored the first goal in the third minute. Martin Braithwaite doubled the lead in the 57th minute. Riqui Puig scored the final goal of the match in the 92nd minute at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Barcelona, Aug 9 (IANS) In their first match after the departure of star player Lionel Messi, Barcelona beat Juventus 3-0 in the annual friendly game for the Joan Gamper Trophy, on Sunday.

Throughout the match, the hosts continued to attack with plenty of movement and through smart passes.

The victory saw Barcelona lift the Joan Gamper trophy for the 44th time and ninth consecutive year.

This edition of the Gamper, described as a traditional festive occasion when Barcelona present the squad for the upcoming season, proved to be a nostalgic affair.

Hours before the match began, a tearful Messi bade farewell to the club at a press conference. The departure happened when Barcelona were unable to establish a new contract with the Argentina star who was with them for 21 years.

This meant that the much-anticipated clash between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo never happened.

Barcelona were missing Sergio Aguero due to injury while Eric Garcia and Pedri were absent due to Spain's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.

Life after Messi will not be easy for Barcelona as they host Real Sociedad in their opening La Liga match on August 15.

--IANS

nr/kh