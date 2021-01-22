Baroda suspends Deepak Hooda for 2020-21 domestic cricket season

Baroda, Jan 22 (IANS) Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) will not consider batsman Deepak Hooda for the entire season after the Apex Council of the state body decided to take stern action for his fight with Baroda captain Krunal Pandya.

The BCA will consider him only for the next season.

"The Apex Council, after going through the communication with Deepak Hooda and the reports from the coach and manager has reviewed the Deepak Hooda issue.It was decided by the Apex that Deepak Hooda will not be considered to represent Baroda in the current domestic season," said a statement from the BCA.