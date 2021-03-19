Batting at an innovative stage in cricket (Column: Close-in)

This shot became a signature shot when Sachin Tendulkar smashed Shoaib Akhtar over the third man for a six in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Since then, every batsman around the world has learnt to either hit it forcefully or glide the ball in that area. A shot that was risky to play earlier has become a good scoring shot because of the thick wooden, well-pressed bats being used at present.The bats have made hitting sixes an everyday affair and one can see even mishits and edges flying miles high into the stands. The last decade has brought a sea of change and innovation in the art of batsmanship. Batting has blossomed as never before. The aggressive and positive attitude of T20 cricket as well as one-day matches has been instrumental in making Test cricket attractive.The wonderful aspect of it all is that conventional players like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kane Williamson are still successful playing in the traditional way, compared to Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and many other uncharacteristic batsmen around the world.Pant's success in Test cricket has been a revelation. His reverse scoop against the bowling of Jimmy Anderson and later against Jofra Archer had one gobsmacked. For him to do so in an international game was astounding. His success is what will be the new benchmark for players of the future. A batsman's stroke-play is now a 360-degree affair.The bats have made the game totally skewed in favour of the batsman. The field restrictions that were put in place to make the limited overs version attractive needs to be closely looked into by the ICC. The juniors as well as the women are hitting balls into the spectators' stands. The fielder at the boundary, at most times, is becoming a mere onlooker, even when batters have mishit a shot. The players field restrictions need to change to make it a more even contest between the bat and the ball.T20 has made cricket very exciting. Very shortly one may see a batsman hit it straight over the bowler's head for a six by playing the reverse bat. This one may seem an incredible shot but so were the glance, the late-cut, the reverse sweep, and the legside scoop as well as the upper-cut and glide. But for a batsman to hit a fast-speeding ball over his head from a good length ball for a boundary, still takes one's breath away. Hats off to Rishabh Pant!(Yajurvindra Singh is a former Test cricketer. Views expressed are personal)--IANSys/qma/rkm/in