Battle for I-League spot intensifies as Delhi FC clashes with Kenkre FC

The match is scheduled to kick off here at the Bangalore Football Stadium on October 20, 2021, at 12:30 PM IST.Both teams come into the crucial encounter with contrary fortunes as Kenkre FC are riding high following their 1-0 victory over Madan Maharaj FC, while Delhi FC faced defeat by a similar margin against Rajasthan United FC.Termed by many as the favourites to secure I-League qualification at the start of the final round, Delhi FC had their run of winning momentum halted by Rajasthan United FC, who inflicted the capital side's first defeat of the competition with a late winner.Delhi FC head coach Surinder Singh, in an official AIFF press release, cited a couple of reasons for his side's lacklustre performance in their previous match but remained confident of his team's ability to turn around their form."We faced a pressure situation against a good team in Rajasthan United, and our performance was hampered by an early injury to James Kithan. The heavy rain towards the end also made the playing conditions difficult at a key moment of the game. We got unlucky yesterday, but these things are a part of the game and our job now is to bounce back from this defeat. The boys know this clearly, and I have faith in their ability to turn things around as we still have two matches to play," said Singh in an official AIFF release."Kenkre FC are a good ball-playing side who like to play with a high percentage of possession. They keep the ball on the ground and know how to utilise it well. It will be an enjoyable match with plenty of attacking football, and I am looking forward to the competition and hope that we can emerge with a win," he added.Delhi FC's tenacious right full-back Samuel Shadap also outlined his team's philosophy for the match on Wednesday."The boys are really charged for tomorrow. We play with high intensity, and we will approach tomorrow with an even higher intensity than usual as we know that this is like a do or die situation for us. We have to keep our level up for the whole 90 minutes and fight for the win as it is now or never," said Shaddap.While Delhi FC looks to make improvements to secure a win, Kenkre FC Head Coach Akhil Kothari cut a satisfied figure as he reflected on his side's slender win over MMFC.Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Kothari said, "We played a good brand of football and created 2 or 3 chances on either side of halftime. The goal we scored was the result of a well-worked move as well, so we would like to continue in the same vein and look to build on the foundation we have laid out so far." (ANI)