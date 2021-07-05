Bayern can defend its Champions League title: Kahn

The 51-year-old successor of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, on his first official working day in office, called the Bavarians' current squad competitive enough to win the most important club competition and add other titles to their kitty.

Berlin, July 5 (IANS) Bayern Munich can defend its 2020 Champions League title, said former German star footballer Oliver Kahn after taking office as the club's new CEO on Monday.

"To win the 10th consecutive national title is one of our big goals as no club managed to perform that well in the past," the former Germany keeper told Xinhua in an interview.

Bayern will enter a new season with Julian Nagelsmann as the new coach.

Kahn noted that expectations regarding coach Nagelsmann "aren't higher than with any other Bayern coach. Julian knows about Bayern's title hunger".

He added that the club is expecting the new coach to develop talent in the academy.

Kahn and Bayern president Herbert Hainer spoke of a loss of up to 150 million euros caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2001 Champions League winner also said that the club, en route to fulfilling its international ambitions, is prepared to make up for the competitive disadvantage caused by the fact "that the Bundesliga's clubs have to live with less TV money income than other leading leagues".

Kahn said Bayern could count on values such as a "culture of success and winner's mentality you can't buy with money".

