Bayern cement top spot in Bundesliga

The Bavarians took the reins from the kick-off and kept Bremen's defense busy, as Serge Gnabry came close with a long-range effort in the 6th minute before Joshua Kimmich missed just wide from the edge of the box with 20 minutes gone on Saturday.

Berlin, March 14 (IANS) German giants Bayern Munich opened up a five-point advantage atop the Bundesliga table after their 18th win of the season with two first-half goals against Werder Bremen.

Bremen had to work to keep Bayern at distance and were helpless with 22 minutes played after Thomas Muller flicked on a Kimmich corner, allowing Leon Goretzka to nod home the opener, Xinhua news reported.

The opener hit Bremen hard while Bayern poured forward to double their advantage in the 35th minute, when Muller's good build-up work found Gnabry, who made no mistake from inside the box.

After the restart, the visitors picked up where they left off as top striker Robert Lewandowski rattled the woodwork with a header before Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka and the crossbar denied the Poland international in quick succession.

Lewandowski was rewarded for his effort in the 67th minute after he tapped home a deflected corner from three meters to make it 3-0. It was Lewandowski's 32nd goal of the season, putting him level second with Schalke's Klaus Fischer in Bundesliga's all-time scoring list.

The Green-Whites showed signs of life in the closing stages after scoring a consolation goal through Niclas Fullkrug.

With the win, Bayern Munich have a five-point gap at the top of the table, while Bremen stay in 12th position.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg whitewashed last-placed Schalke 5-0 to increase the relegation worries of the Royal Blues.

Christopher Trimmel's winner helped Union Berlin to rally back 2-1 against struggling Cologne, while Mainz clinched vital points after edging Freiburg with a goal from Robin Quaison.

--IANS

rkm/sdr/