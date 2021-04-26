Bayern close in on Nagelsmann to replace coach Flick

That would leave only an agreement between the clubs to be signed with Leipzig demanding a fee of 30 million euros for their coach.

Nagelsmann has asked to be released from his contract, reports DPA.

Leipzig, April 26 (IANS) Julian Nagelsmann appears to be Bayern Munich's first choice to replace coach Hansi Flick. The 33-year-old has indicated his desire to leave current club RB Leipzig.

Nagelsmann, like Flick, is currently contracted till 2023 without a buy-out clause in his deal.

Bayern are casting the net as treble-winning coach Hansi Flick has asked to be released from his contract. He is being touted as a possible successor to Germany coach Joachim Loew after Euro 2020.

The clubs are yet to comment on the issue but Leipzig did confirm that the contract of sports director Markus Kroesche will be terminated "by mutual agreement" after the season.

They could also soon lose Nagelsmann as Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wants a speedy resolution to the Flick matter.

"If we want to grant Hansi's wish then all parties must find a solution with which FC Bayern can be satisfied," Rummenigge has said.

Nagelsmann has said he hasn't held talks with Bayern and that he wouldn't "start a war with my employer". But his statements didn't dismiss speculation about a possible move to Bayern.

Leipzig are trailing leaders Bayern -- who are closing in on a ninth straight tile -- by seven points, with three games remaining in the Bundesliga.

However, Leipzig are in the German Cup semi-finals where they face Werder Bremen on Friday and, with Bayern eliminated, have an excellent chance of securing a maiden title for both club and coach.

Leipzig paid five million euros two years ago to get Nagelsmann from Hoffenheim, where he began his Bundesliga coaching career aged only 28, the youngest in league history.

--IANS

akm/kh