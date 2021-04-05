Bayern, PSG to replay last season's final in CL quarters

Bayern will miss striker Robert Lewandowski, who suffered a knee injury during the international break. But they got an extra boost during the weekend after a Bundesliga table-topper triumph over second-placed RB Leipzig to secure a seven-point league lead, reports DPA.

Paris, April 5 (IANS) Last season Champions League winners Bayern Munich and runners-up Paris Saint-Germain didn't take long to meet again. Less than eight months after the 2019-20 final in Lisbon, both teams will face each other again on Wednesday to keep title hopes alive.

"With a view to the weeks ahead, which will be very tough, it's good to have a breather now and then and clear the head," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who gave two days off to the majority of the squad.

PSG can be happy with Lewandowski's absence but also have problems of their own. They lost their Ligue 1 table-topper clash against league leaders Lille on Saturday and will miss defender Marco Verratti, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

On Monday the club said defender Alessandro Florenzi also tested positive and is in quarantine.

--IANS

akm/kh