BBL: Adelaide Strikers defeat Perth Scorchers by 15 runs

Adelaide [Australia], Dec 23 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers defeated Perth Scorchers by 15 runs by DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) in the Big Bagh League (BBL) on Monday.

In a rain-affected match, the overs were curtailed to 18 per side. Chasing 199, Scorchers started off well as the openers added 124-run stand.



Josh Inglis (50) and Liam Livingstone (69) were the only two batsmen who registered a half-century. Rashid Khan scalped both the wickets.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh played a knock of 14 runs while Cameron Bancroft added 19 runs.

Middle-order failed to contribute many runs and the team were restricted to 183/7 in 18 overs.

Rashid Khan bagged three wickets while Harry Conway and Wes Agar picked two wickets each.



Earlier, after being asked to bat first by Scorchers, Strikers scored a massive total of 198 runs for the loss of four-wicket in 18 overs.

Jake Weatherald's and Alex Carey's quickfire knock of 83 and 55 runs respectively helped the side to reach the giant total.

Jhye Richardson picked two wickets in his four overs spell. (ANI)

