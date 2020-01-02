BBL: Chris Morris tries to 'Mankad' Marcus Stoinis

Sydney [Australia], Jan 2 (ANI): Sydney Thunder's Chris Morris on Thursday gave Melbourne Stars' opening batsman Marcus Stoinis a scare as he tried to 'Mankad' him.

Morris was running in to bowl, but the ball slipped out of his hand. It was then he decided to poke fun at Stoinis and he ran to the stumps, indicating that was going to dislodge the bails.

The attempted-no-ball-mankad-fake... Chris Morris has that move perfected! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/tRqSBi7Qiq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Stoinis had not seen the ball fly out of Morris's hand, and he quickly scampered back to the crease.BBL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as--"The attempted-no-ball-Mankad-fake... Chris Morris has that move perfected! #BBL09".

In the match between Thunder and Stars, the latter managed to emerge triumphant after chasing down 143 with three wickets in hand and two balls to spare.During the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), Ravichandran Ashwin had 'Mankaded' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and earned the ire of many cricketers and fans worldwide.According to the law, "If the non-striker is outside the crease at the point the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball, then it is within the rules to run him out."Buttler's run out by Kings XI Ashwin probably ended costing Rajasthan the match as they fell 14 short of Punjab's total. (ANI)