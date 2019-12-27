BBL: Contrasting Jonathan Wells, Alex Carey innings power Adelaide Strikers to a resounding win

Queensland [Australia], Dec 27 (ANI): Half-century from Jonathan Wells and a cautious 45 from skipper Alex Carey allowed Adelaide Strikers to stroll to victory by four runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) game on Friday.

Chasing 175 runs, the Melbourne Stars got off to a worst possible start as the opening batsman Nic Maddinson got out in the second over.

Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright stiched a brief 15 run stand for the second wicket. Peter Siddle dismissed Cartwright in the fourth over as the Stars were reduced to 24 for the loss of two wickets.



Peter Handscomb next came to bat and struggled to rotate the strike, finishing with 34 from 28 balls despite striking three fours and one sixes.

Skipper Glenn Maxwell then launched a counterattack and whacked four sixes to revive Stars' chase.

Siddle in the death over wreaked havoc and dismissed Maxwell and Ben Dunk in his consecutive over as Stars fell short by four runs.

Earlier, Strikers scored 174 for the loss of four wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

Jonathan Wells bludgeoned the Stars' bowling attack as the team smashed 32 runs in the final 11 balls. (ANI)

