BBL: Dale Steyn to miss Stars' opening game against Brisbane Heat, Rauf comes as cover

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 19 (ANI): South Africa pacer Dale Steyn will miss the Melbourne Stars' opening match against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he is still recovering from a side strain.

Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf joins the Stars as an overseas replacement player while Steyn continues his recovery.

Rauf made his Pakistan Super League debut in 2019 for Lahore Qalandars and will now bolster the Stars' bowling attack.

Steyn sustained the strain during the South Africa T20 competition and will sit out from Friday night's fixture."Our priority is Dale's fitness and continuing his treatment. He is very keen to play but we'll let him rest after a long flight to Australia and put him in the best position to be ready for our match in Moe on Sunday," Stars physiotherapist Tommy Simsek said in a statement.The squad for the first match against Heat also includes new signings Nathan Coulter-Nile, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe along with Rauf.Melbourne Stars 13-player squad for the first game: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.Melbourne Stars will take on Brisbane Heat at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast on Friday, December 20. (ANI)