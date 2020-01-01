BBL: Perth Scorchers defeat Brisbane Heat by 40 runs

Carrara [Australia], Jan 01 (ANI): Perth Scorchers thrashed Brisbane Heat by 40 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 150 runs, Stars did not start well and lost openers, Tom Banton, in the third over and Max Bryant in fourth. Banton scored seven runs while Bryant made six.



The Heat kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 51 for seven in the 11th over.

Finally, their innings came to end on 109 runs handing a 4o runs victory to Perth Scorchers.

Earlier, Scorchers had a steady start as openers Josh Inglis and Livingstone stitched a 30 run stand between them. Brisbane's Zahir Khan removed both openers and provided a setback to Scorchers.



Inglis made 27 runs while Livingstone played a knock of 12 runs. Cameroon Bancroft provided the stability to Perth Scorchers and a well-made knock of 50 runs.

Bancroft first partnered with Ashton Turner for 27 runs stand and then stiched a 46 runs stand with Mitchell Marsh.

Ashton Turner 14 runs knock late in the innings helped Perth Scorchers post a score of 149 runs.

Perth Scorchers' Fawad Ahmed scalped three wickets was adjudged as the player of the match. (ANI)

