BBL: Sydney Sixers defeat Melbourne Renegades by six wickets

Melbourne [Australia], January 02 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 154 runs, Sixer started well as their openers Daniel Hughes and Josh Philippe stitched a partnership of 70 runs.



Tom Andrews broke the first wicket stand after picking up Philippe on 33 while Hughes got out on 40 runs.

James Vince, who came in next, scored a knock of 41 runs and kept Sydney Sixer ahead in the run-chase.

John Silk played an unbeaten knock of 36 runs which helped sixer to emerge victorious in the match.

Jackson Bird and Lloyd Pope bagged two wickets each in the game.

Earlier, Renegades won the toss and elected to bat first. Sam Harper and Shaun Marsh's knocks of 45 and 40 powered Melbourne Renegades to a total of 153.

James Vince was adjudged as the player of the match.


