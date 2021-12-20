BBL: Aaron Finch set to make his return for Melbourne Renegades

The 35-year-old has missed the Renegades' opening three matches, taking time to recover from a knee injury after leading Australia to its maiden T20 World Cup title.

Melbourne, Dec 20 (IANS) Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has confirmed that he is ready to play for the Melbourne Renegades match against Perth Scorchers on December 22 at the Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

Finch, the Renegades' all-time leading run-scorer, has now confirmed that he is ready to play.

"I will play. I'll hit a lot of balls over in the next couple of days but all's feeling good at the moment. I trained the other day. I haven't done a huge amount of running or anything, but I batted and felt pretty good. I'll have a good solid hit-out today and a decent field," Finch told the mediapersons on Monday.

"We pushed really hard to get back (for the World Cup) and that was a risk well worth taking. It just probably needed a little bit more time and from the end of the World Cup to now, there's been a good month of rehab into (my knee) which has helped," he said.

The Renegades will play three straight games at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne with back-to-back clashes against the Scorchers on December 22 and 26, followed by the Hobart Hurricanes on December 29.

The second-highest run-scorer in BBL history, Finch will bolster Renegades' inexperienced top order after their slow start to the season with the bat.

Having finished last in the previous two campaigns, Renegades won a nail-biting opener against Adelaide on the final ball, before suffering successive defeats to Strikers and Brisbane Heat.

