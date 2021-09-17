BBL: Adelaide Strikers re-sign Jake Weatherald on four-year deal

Adelaide [Australia], September 17 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers on Friday announced the signing of batsman Jake Weatherald on a long-term deal ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).



Weatherald had scored a match-winning century against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL seven final at Adelaide Oval.

Weatherald smashed 115 runs in just 70 balls to see his side home by 25 runs in the summit clash.

"I am super pumped to sign a long-term deal with the Strikers. They have shown a lot of faith in me through the years and now to show even more is amazing," Weatherald said in a statement after signing a four-year deal.

"But most importantly, playing with the guys at the Strikers, in front of the best supporters in the country, means the world to me. There is no better place to play cricket. I am incredibly proud to be a long-term player; my family and I are beyond grateful," he added.

Approaching his seventh season as Strikers head coach, Jason Gillespie has had the pleasure of watching Weatherald clear the boundary with regularity since BBL season five, and he is delighted at the prospect of more.

"He has shown over the years that he is a quality player and performer. At the top of the order, he has continually shown what a fantastic player he is. Not only is he a part of our title-winning side, he made a huge century in the biggest game of the season," said Gillespie.

"Last year he showed his adaptability, playing a few games batting in the middle order which shows that he has a game that is not just suited to the top of the order, but he could potentially play in the middle order as well, which I'm sure is something the Australian selectors will have taken note of.

"Our job is to win titles for the Strikers, but we also want to help players achieve all their goals, and I'm sure the national selectors would have watched what he did last season with considerable interest," Gillespie concluded. (ANI)