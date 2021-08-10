BBL: Australia all-rounder Michael Neser returns to Brisbane Heat

Brisbane [Australia], August 10 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Michael Neser will return to Brisbane Heat for the next three years, the Big Bash League (BBL) side announced on Tuesday.



Neser was an original signing for the Heat, playing in the inaugural year of the BBL for Brisbane in 2011-12 before switching to the Adelaide Strikers.

Neser said on Tuesday he was keen to make the most of his switch to the team in teal.

"I enjoyed my time with the Strikers and have got a lot of good friends at the club. It goes without saying that I am grateful for the opportunities I received there," Brisbane Heat quoted Neser as saying.

"Coming back to the Heat feels right though, and after being away in England for a while, I am very keen to get into the season, firstly with the Queensland Bulls and then with Brisbane.

"There are a lot of the Queensland boys in the Heat squad so it will be fun being back together again across the whole summer after we had such a good year last season," he added.

Brisbane head coach Wade Seccombe said the addition of Neser to the Heat squad would deliver impact on and off the field.

"You always get 100 percent from Michael, whether it's with bat or the ball in the field, or as one of your senior players off the field,'' he said.

"Both Darren Lehmann and I were very keen to get Michael back to Queensland for the Heat when the opportunity came up, and he is a very important recruit for us.

"He's an experienced and skilful T20 bowler as well as being a good leader, and that will complement our existing attack very nicely," Seccombe said.

Neser has played 75 career T20 games, snaring 75 wickets at an economy rate of 8.44 and a strike rate of 19.30. (ANI)

