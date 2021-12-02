BBL: Former Australia pacer Gurinder Sandhu returns to Sydney Thunder

Sydney [Australia], December 2 (ANI): Former Australia ODI pacer Gurinder Sandhu has rejoined Sydney Thunder ahead of the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).



The 28-year-old fast bowler said re-joining the club where his BBL journey started after spending last summer with the Sydney Sixers was "awesome" and an opportunity that "excited" him.

"Anytime I think of home I do think of the Thunder, it's awesome to be back here. Family, friends, it's where everyone's from for me, personally," Sydney Thunder website quoted Sandhu as saying.

"If I think of home I think of Western Sydney; if I think of western Sydney, I think of home; I think of Sydney Thunder I think of home - it's all coming together very nicely.

"It feels awesome. This is where my Big Bash journey started in BBL|02. I'm very, very excited," he added.

Sandhu returns to Thunder after spending last summer with the championship winning Sydney Sixers. He described his time with Thunder's arch-rivals as one in which he gave his best.

"It was different, especially to go to the Sixers who had been my rivals, and for the Thunder Nation. It was very different, a bit weird, but as you do, you're playing for that team at the time, and you give it your all; 100 percent commitment," said Sandhu.

Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss said the fast bowler has proven why he'll be a key part of the team.

"I know Gurinder is happy to be home, he's very passionate about the Thunder Nation. He's done extremely well for Queensland this summer, and everyone knows he's determined to do the same for Thunder," said Bayliss. (ANI)