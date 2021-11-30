BBL: Hobart Hurricanes rope in Ian Bell as assistant coach

Hobart [Australia], November 30 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes on Tuesday announced that former England batter Ian Bell has joined the franchise as an assistant coach ahead of the Big Bash League (BBL).



In an international career that spanned 11 years, Bell represented England in 118 Test matches, and also accrued 169 limited-overs caps, in a career that amassed 13,331 international runs.

Bell's coaching began as a batting consultant for England's U19 tour of the Caribbean, where they played a 50-over tri-series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

He then assisted Daniel Vettori with the Birmingham Phoenix franchise, who made the final of the inaugural Hundred competition. Bell has been in Dubai in recent weeks as a coach to the T10 team, the Chennai Braves.

"I'm so excited to be joining up with the Hurricanes and working alongside Adam Griffit. The Big Bash is without doubt one of the best competitions in world cricket, and having previously taken part as a player, I can't wait to get stuck in as a coach," said Bell in a statement as per Hobart Hurricanes.

"I already know a great deal about the team having either played with them before or having admired them from afar, and I'm certain we have got some serious talent in there.

"I was fortunate enough to win the BBL as a player and I would love nothing more than to be a small cog in a winning team but this time as a coach," he concluded.

The Hurricanes will kick off their KFC BBL|11 campaign at the Launceston's University of Tasmanian Stadium on December 8 against reigning champions, the Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

