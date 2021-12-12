BBL: Sunday's game gives us opportunity to go one-all with the Stars, says Green

Sydney [Australlia], December 12 (ANI): Sydney Thunder all-rounder Chris Green feels playing against the same opponent on Sunday gives them the opportunity to settle the scores in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).



Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Melbourne Stars later today. The Thunder had to face a four-run defeat at the hands-off Melbourne Stars on Friday.

"We're only two games into a regular 14-match season. We learn from each game, and playing the same opposition [as Friday night ] gives as an opportunity to go one-all with them," Sydney Thunder quoted Green as saying.

"I know all the guys will be up for it; we weren't far off at the MCG. I think we're playing a good brand of cricket, and we'll continue to build on it because it'll put us in a very good place throughout this tournament," he added.

Green admitted that Sunday's night's match was a "homecoming" for his players and Sydney Thunder's loyal supporters.

"It's the first game back at Sydney Showground Stadium for such a long time. We are, as a group, looking forward to getting back and seeing our members and fans," said Green.

"Last year was a difficult year for everyone, and the opportunity to be going back and playing at the Showground - and in front of Thunder Nation - is very exciting," he added.

Sydney Thunder have won one game in the ongoing BBL. (ANI)













