BBL: Sydney Sixers re-signs Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe

Sydney [Australia], August 9 (ANI): Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe extended his contract with Sydney Sixers for another season, the Big Bash League (BBL) side announced on Monday.



O'Keefe, 36, enters his 11th season with the club, joining Sixers' captain Moises Henriques among a select few to play every season of the Big Bash.

"I'm extremely grateful to Cricket NSW and (CNSW CEO) Lee Germon for giving me the opportunity to play another year of cricket with the Sixers and keep playing the game that I love," O'Keefe said in a statement.

O'Keefe, the veteran spinner can't wait to play in front of fans in the upcoming BBL season.



"There's nothing better than playing in front of your home crowd. I've never experienced a crowd quite like last year's Final. They were cheering dot balls," said O'Keefe.

"When I look back on it now, I've played a lot of cricket, they're the things that you look back and go, 'wow, that was such a great experience, how lucky are you to have experienced that.

"So, to have five games at the SCG when we only played one last season, that's going to be awesome. And to be able to spread the game up to Coffs Harbour, where the buzz is just as exciting, I'm looking forward to that as well," he concluded.

The BBL will kick off on December 5 at the SCG, when the Sixers will host the Melbourne Stars. The tournament will end with the Final on January 28. (ANI)







