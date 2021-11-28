BBL: Sydney Sixers sign Chris Jordon as replacement for Carlos Brathwaite

Sydney [Australia], November 28 (ANI): England international fast bowler Chris Jordan has joined the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) as a replacement for injured West Indian star Carlos Brathwaite.



The experienced right-hander, who has played all three formats of cricket for his country, most recently played for England at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Jordan's signing is a coup for the Sixers following the news that Brathwaite has undergone surgery on his shoulder and would be unable to regain fitness in time for the tournament that begins with the two-time defending champion Sixers taking on the Melbourne Stars at the SCG next Sunday, December 5.

The 33-year-old Jordan was born in Barbados before moving to England on the back of a sporting scholarship to Dulwich College. Along with his international career, Jordan has played extensively in County Cricket, the IPL, and spent three seasons with the Adelaide Strikers.

His contract with the Sixers is for five games, beginning with the team's season opener.

Cricket NSW Head of Male Cricket, Michael Klinger, in an official release said Jordan brought invaluable experience.

"It's disappointing for Carlos and the group that he has succumbed to injury but Chris is a world-class T20 cricketer and will provide the Sixers with fantastic versatility and high-quality skills in all three aspects of the game," Klinger said.

"His death bowling and changeups, as well as being one of the world's best fielders, will be a huge asset for the Sixers early in the BBL. He is experienced in playing in the BBL and has been previously successful in this tournament," he added. (ANI)

