BCB summons Mushfiqur Rahim over his claims of being dropped

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 19 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has summoned wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim after the latter claimed he has been dropped from the Bangladesh T20I squad.



BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan, chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury, disciplinary committee chairman Sheikh Sohel and media committee chairman Jalal Younis met with Mushfiqur and handed him the summon letter.

"We gave him a letter so that we could meet and talk about his recent interviews. He came at 6 pm. I was there, along with Jalal Bhai, Sohel Bhai and the CEO. We had a good chat. We wanted to remove any misunderstanding between him and the selectors. It wasn't a show cause," said Akram Khan as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

The wicket-keeper batter gave an interview on Wednesday claiming that he was "available" to play for the side and quashed off claims of him being rested for the Pakistan T20Is.

"To be honest I haven't reached the stage when I have to tell someone that I need rest. I am definitely available. Why won't I be? I obviously had a disappointing World Cup. I needed an opportunity to bounce back," Mushfiqur told Channel 24 as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I was asked if I was available, to which I said, of course, I am available. But I was told that the selection committee, team management, head coach and team director took a collective decision to drop me," he added.

Bangladesh is playing a three-match T20I series against Pakistan, wherein the visitors won the first game by four wickets in Mirpur on Friday.

Chasing 128 for the win, Pakistan wasn't looking in a great position as the score read 24/4 inside the Powerplay. But Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah then steadied the ship for the visitors with a 56-run stand. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz eventually finished the game off in style with a stunning 36-run partnership off just 15 balls as a valiant effort from the Bangladesh bowlers went in vain. (ANI)

