BCB to decide on playing Test in Pakistan today

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan 9 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will today decide whether to accept the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) proposal of playing two Test in Pakistan.

The BCB had earlier proposed to tour for the T20Is first and decide on the Tests based on players' feedback about security and other aspects of touring. The BCB's primary issue was their inability to stay for an extended tour stretching beyond three weeks. But the PCB has now proposed to play two Tests, which will be part of the World Test Championship, and the T20Is closer to the T20 World Cup later this year, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The BCB president Nazmul Hassan said "we have very little time in hand so we must decide by Thursday."We have to consider the consequences of not touring, which is what we discussed with everyone. We are not worried about the bilateral T20I series, but we are unclear about the World Test Championship," Hassan said.BCB have shown their willingness to tour Pakistan for three T20Is but are reluctant to play two Tests."We said we want to play only T20Is, but they wanted us to play the Tests. We will play the T20Is bilaterally before the [T20] World Cup. This was PCB's proposal today, but we haven't decided yet. We will on Thursday," Hassan said.Pakistan have successfully hosted Sri Lanka in ODI, T20I and Test series. If BCB approves Pakistan tour then they will become the second nation after Sri Lanka to tour in the country after the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team.In 2009, the Sri Lankan team was on their way to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan, when terrorists fired indiscriminately on their bus. That attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff. (ANI)