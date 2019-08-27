BCCI Acting chief hails DDCA decision to rename Firoz Shah Kotla stadium after Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Acting president CK Khanna on Tuesday said the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) decision of renaming Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium is a befitting tribute to former Finance Minister.

The former Union Minister was appointed as the chief of Delhi's cricket body in 1999 and continued to hold the post for 13 years.



"I welcome this decision of DDCA managing committee to rename Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley stadium. I complement this committee for this initiative," Khanna told ANI.

"This decision has personally made me so happy today as I had the honour and privilege to introduce him to Delhi cricket administration, where Arun Jaitley was the president for 13 years. It would be a befitting tribute to Jaitley ji," Khanna added.

DDCA on Tuesday said the renaming of the stadium will be done on September 12. (ANI)

