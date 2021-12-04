BCCI AGM: India tour of SA to begin on December 26

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 4 (ANI): The 90th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was held on Saturday in Kolkata.

It was decided at the meeting that India's tour of South Africa, 2021-22, will proceed with revised dates and itinerary. The team will participate in a three-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI series starting December 26th, 2021.



Originally the tour was slated to begin on December 17. The tour which was also supposed to consist of four T20Is, will now be played at a later date.

Two representatives in the Indian Premier League Governing Council were inducted - Brijesh Patel and MKJ Majumdar.

Pragyan Ojha was also inducted as the representative of the Indian Cricketers Association in the IPL Governing Council.

The annual budget of FY 2021-22 was adopted by the General Body. The audited accounts for FY 2019-20 and 2020-21 were adopted by the General Body.

The BCCI also announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.

The age limit of match officials and support staff has been increased to 65 from 60 years subject to their fitness.

The infrastructure development of the North-Eastern States, Puducherry, Bihar and Uttarakhand will be initiated by the BCCI. (ANI)

