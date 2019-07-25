BCCI announces new sponsor for team India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new sponsor for the Indian team on Thursday.

BYJU'S will be taking over the sponsorship from OPPO. The Indian team will be wearing the jersey with a new sponsor from September in the home series against South Africa.

"On behalf of the BCCI, we would like to thank OPPO for its partnership with Indian Cricket. I congratulate BYJU'S on becoming the new Team India sponsor. We both share a common vision and together we will take Indian Cricket forward." BCCI, CEO, Rahul Johri said.



BYJU'S will be the official sponsor for the Indian team from September 5 to March 31, 2022. (ANI)

