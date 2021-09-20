BCCI announces schedule for India's busy home season in 2021/22

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday a busy 2021/22 home season for the Indian men's team, starting from November 17, just three days after the final of the men's T20 World Cup in Dubai. India is set to host four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is after the BCCI's apex council gave green signal to the schedule during its meeting on Monday.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will visit India for two Tests and three T20Is each in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively. West Indies will tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is in February 2022. In between the home season, India is scheduled to tour South Africa in December-January for an all-formats series.

After the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), schedule for which is yet to be known, India's home season will end with a rare home series in June 2022 comprising five T20Is against South Africa.

Kanpur and Mumbai are venues for the two Tests against New Zealand while Bengaluru and Mohali will play hosts for the two Tests against Sri Lanka. Both series are a part of the World Test Championship's 2021-23 cycle.

India vs New Zealand (2021)

1st T20I- November 17, Jaipur, 2nd T20I- November 19, Ranchi, 3rd T20I- November 21, Kolkata

1st Test- November 25-29, Kanpur, 2nd Test- December 03-07, Mumbai

India vs West Indies (2022)

1st ODI- February 06, Ahmedabad, 2nd ODI- February 09, Jaipur, 3rd ODI- February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I- February 15, Cuttack, 2nd T20I- February 18, Visakhapatnam, 3rd T20I- February 20, Trivandrum

India vs Sri Lanka (2022)

1st Test- February 25-01 March, Bengaluru, 2nd Test- March 05-09, Mohali

1st T20I- March 13, Mohali, 2nd T20I- March 15, Dharamsala, 3rd T20I- March 18, Lucknow

India vs South Africa (2022)

1st T20I- June 09, Chennai, 2nd T20I- June 12, Bengaluru, 3rd T20I- June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I- June 15, Rajkot, 5th T20I- June 19, Delhi.

