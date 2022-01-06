BCCI announces squad for ICC Women's World Cup and New Zealand series

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 and series against New Zealand.

The Mithali Raj led side will play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from February 11.