BCCI announces U-19 'A' and 'B' squad for triangular series featuring Bangladesh

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India today selected India U19 'A' and India U19 'B' squads that will take part in a triangular series also featuring the Bangladesh U19 team. The tri-series is scheduled to be played in Kolkata from November 28 to December 7.

The U19 'A' squad will be captained by SK Rasheed while Aneeshwar Gautam will lead the 'B' squad.