BCCI announces women's squad for South Africa series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the women's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

India will play five T20Is and three ODIs in the home series. The T20Is matches will be played under lights in Surat.



Mithali Raj will lead the team in the ODIs while Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the side in the shortest format of the game. Raj recently announced his retirement from the T20Is.

India's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, D Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Priya Punia.

India's squad for first 3 T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi.

The Indian team will play against South Africa in the first T20I match at Surat on September 24. (ANI)

