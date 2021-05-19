BCCI calls meeting to discuss 2021-22 domestic season

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Indian cricket board has called for a Special General Meeting on May 29 to assess the possibility of holding a full domestic cricket season in 2021-22 even as the country reels under Covid-19 pandemic.

"Notice is hereby given for a Special General Meeting of the BCCI which will be held on May 29, 2021 virtually to transact the following business: Discussion on the upcoming cricket season in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in India," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said in a note addressed to the state cricket associations.