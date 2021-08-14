BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish hospitalised after complaining of uneasiness

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish, who is also the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), has been hospitalised after he felt "unwell" on Friday evening.



Speaking to ANI, sources close to the CAB secretary said he was feeling unwell on Friday evening and was as a result admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"He started feeling uncomfortable on Friday evening and keeping in mind the fact that he had an angioplasty done a while back, it was felt best to get him admitted to the hospital and keep him under observation. Around 1 am he was taken to the Woodlands hospital as he also had a fever. He is doing fine now and there is nothing to worry about," the source said.

In January this year, Snehasish underwent a successful angioplasty at the Apollo Hospital.

On January 12, 2021, Ganguly's elder brother had consulted a doctor and his blood tests and cardiac CT angio revealed that he needed an "angioplasty to revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart".

Moreover, in the same month, Ganguly, the former India skipper, had undergone angioplasty at Woodlands Hospital. He was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am.

Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. (ANI)

