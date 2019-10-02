BCCI CoA sends out election notice, says compliant members allowed

In the notice, the CoA has said: "Please note that only compliant members of the BCCI as determined by the Committee of Administrators, in accordance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment dated 9th August, 2018 read with the Hon'ble Supreme Court order dated 20th September, 2019, shall be permitted to participate in the General Body Meeting.

"Compliant members of the BCCI may attend the aforesaid General Body Meeting through their representative who is found to be eligible by the<br>BCCI Electoral Officer in terms of the enclosed notice and rules of procedure."

The agenda includes electing the five Office Bearers of the BCCI in accordance with the provisions of Rule 6 of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, to elect the one Councilor of BCCI in accordance with the provisions of Rule 14 of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI, to elect the two representatives of the General Body of BCCI in accordance with the provisions of Rule 28 of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI. Also on the agenda is adoption of the audited accounts of the BCCI for the financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18 and ratification of the appointment of statutory auditors of BCCI for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19.