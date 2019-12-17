BCCI Ethics Officer calls ex-CAC for meeting, Shantha unaware

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) In an interesting twist, BCCI Ethics Officer D.K. Jain has called former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members to appear before him in Mumbai later this month. While Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad are aware of the meeting, third member Shantha Rangaswamy has revealed that she hasn't been notified of any such meeting.

Speaking to IANS, Jain confirmed the meeting, but refused to divulge why Shantha hadn't been called for the meeting that has been scheduled in the business capital. "Yes, I have called them. Can't tell you about her, I have called them," he said.

Shantha, on her part, made it clear that she wasn't aware of any meeting with regards to the former CAC. "I am not really aware of any such meeting and haven't received any notice," she told IANS.

Anshuman said that it did come as a surprise because he was given the green signal for the one-off job. "There was never a CAC. It was a one-time job to select the coaches. Regarding conflict of interest, I had given my explanation to the CoA and they had given me the green signal to go ahead and select the coaches. Now again the Ethics Officer has called me, I don't know what to say. I will give the same explanation when I go," he told IANS.

"I was the BCCI Affiliation Committee member, but it became non-existent the moment CoA took over. Then you're talking about the cricket academy I own which is totally false. I have no stake in that, it's run by my name. It's not my academy. After giving these explanation, the CoA cleared me. Through BCCI the explanation was sent to the Ethics Officer," Anshuman further clarified.

Speaking to IANS, former CoA chief Vinod Rai said that he didn't wish to comment on why the former CAC had been called for a hearing when the matter should have ideally ended when they resigned in September.

"It is between them and the Ethics Officer, I would not like to comment on the matter. I have always believed that once I have left, that is it and I do not wish to go back and make any comment. I have cut the umbilical cord," he said.

It is a surprise because the CAC had earlier resigned after appointing Ravi Shastri as the head coach in August post a day-long meeting in the BCCI HQ.

While the appointment of the CAC had created quite a noise as critics said they were conflicted, CoA chief Rai had stood by the trio and said: "The CoA did not see a conflict and hence, the appointment was done."

Post the trios resignation, Rai had said: "No, the resignation wasn't required because in the original appointment letter given to them (Kapil, Anshuman and Shantha) it was said that it was specific to that selection (appointment of head coach) only."

