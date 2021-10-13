BCCI extends date for buying ITT for new IPL teams

A BCCI statement said that interested parties can purchase the ITT document on receipt of payment of the "non-refundable tender fee of Rs 10 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax".

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has further extend the date for purchasing the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) document for the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams -- which will be added from the 2022 season -- to October 20, 2021.

All other terms contained in the Invitation document shall be applicable, said the BCCI.

The IPL Governing Council had on August 31 this year announced the release of tender to "own and operate" two new IPL teams, which will compete in the 2022 edition of the lucrative tournament.

Subsequently, the date was extended to October 10 and now the date has been further extended by 10 days.

"Interested parties are requested to email at ittipl2021@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the ITT. The email requesting the ITT should have the subject line 'ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams'," said a BCCI statement.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid," the statement added.

"The BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage without providing any reason," said the statement.

