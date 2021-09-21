BCCI extends date for purchasing ITT documents for new IPL teams from Oct 5 to Oct 10

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday informed they have decided to extend the date for purchasing the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams document till October 10 from the initial deadline of October 5.



The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on August 31, 2021.

"Pursuant to request from interested parties, the BCCI has now decided to extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 10, 2021," Jay Shah said in a statement.

The ITT will be available to interested parties on receipt of payment of the non-refundable tender fee of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lac Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. All other terms contained in the Invitation document shall be applicable.

"Interested parties are requested to email at ittipl2021@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the ITT," the statement added. (ANI)

